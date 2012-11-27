Northwest Wingless Tour Season In Review
By Ben Deatherage, Cottage Grove, Oregon- With the campaign at an end “Wild” Bill Winsley was the champion when it was all said in done with the Northwest Wingless Tour. The Molalla pilot, whose career spans regular stints at venues including Skagit Speedway in Washington and California’s Placerville Speedway, became the fourth different champion in the tour’s illustrated four year history. A total of twelve events were completed at four different tracks in two states producing eight different feature winners with Kyle Miller earning the most victories, with a total of three, among the group in 2012.
“We qualified well at each race and we approached each race with hard work and the desire to win this championship,” commented the champ.
Winsley would win two features and post a total of four top five finishes. He would also win two heat races, set fast time twice, and was victorious in one trophy dash. The 2012 NWWT title adds to a previous championship he earned in 1986 at the Metcalf Raceway Park in California.
“I have to thank my sponsors for sticking by us all year Gale and Tony Wilson from Napa Auto Parts, Tony Borello Racing Engines, Jasper’s Café, Speedmart, XXX Race Company, Richie’s Custom Muffler, Molalla Autoworks, Competition Motorsports, Pepco Designs, and Paint By Curt,” he would continue, “also special thanks to Tony Thomas for chassis help, my pit guy Larry Parsons, all the guys from the past that helped me out ( a list which includes Mike McCann, Brent Kaeding, Jimmy Sills, and Del McClure), my father Alec Winsley, my wife Lucy, and kids Julie, Junelle, and Justin.”
Runner-up in the final points was the 2010 Northwest Wingless Tour champion Theo McCarty. The Hillsboro driver won two features in 2012 and finished fifth or better five times which led the series. He would also lead the series in most fast times with four.
Oregon City’s Ryan Bothwell had a sensational year winning in both the NWWT and Northwest Extreme Sprint Car Series ranks. Bothwell had four top five finishes, two heat race wins, and a single trophy dash triumph to end the campaign.
Brad Rhodes from Aloha was fourth in the final table and closing out the top five was Mark Herz of Sandy. Herz managed to finish among the top five on two occasions throughout the course of the year with the NWWT.
The Northwest Wingless Tour has been providing fans of Non-Wing Sprint Cars entertainment to tracks through the Pacific Northwest since 2009. The series has become a place where the odds are surely evened no matter what the drivers background whether it be Winged/Non-Wing, 360, or Limited Sprint experience. To find out more on this exciting group log on to their website homepage at www.nwwingless.com.
2012 Willamette Northwest Wingless Tour Stat Attack
Schedule (Winner):
April 28th- Sunset Speedway Park Banks, OR Rained Out
May 5th- Sunset Speedway Park Banks, OR Rained Out
May 12th- Grays Harbor Raceway Elma, WA J.J. Hickle
May 19th- Sunset Speedway Park Banks, OR Bill Winsley
June 2nd- Sunset Speedway Park Banks, OR Ryan Bothwell
June 9th- Sunset Speedway Park Banks, OR Theo McCarty
June 16th- Grays Harbor Raceway Elma, WA Rained Out
June 23rd- Sunset Speedway Park Banks, OR Rained Out
July 14th- Sunset Speedway Park Banks, OR Bill Winsley
July 28th- Willamette Speedway Lebanon, OR Kyle Miller
August 25th- Sunset Speedway Park Banks, OR Theo McCarty
August 29th- Grays Harbor Raceway Elma, WA Kyle Miller
September 3rd- Willamette Speedway Lebanon, OR Reece Goetz
September 15th- Sunset Speedway Park Banks, OR Sterling Kane
September 22nd- Cottage Grove Speedway Cottage Grove, OR Kyle Miller
September 29th- Sunset Speedway Park Banks, OR Mitch Hoffsess
Final Top Ten Point Standings:
1. Bill Winsley
2. Theo McCarty
3. Ryan Bothwell
4. Brad Rhodes
5. Mark Herz
Feature Winners:
Kyle Miller- 3
Bill Winsley- 2
Theo McCarty
J.J. Hickle- 1
Mitch Hoffsess
Reece Goetz
Ryan Bothwell
Sterling Kane
Top Five Finishes:
Theo McCarty- 5
Bill Winsley- 4
Chris Peterson
Kyle Miller
Ryan Bothwell
Mike Romig- 3
Evan Margeson- 2
Jeff Westergard
John Tharp
Kyle Mehner
Mark Herz
Reece Goetz
Sterling Kane
Ariel Biggs- 1
Cody Ridge
Colin Baker
Dale Smith
Dan Dunlap
Dylan Olsen
J.J. Hickle
Jeffrey Rivers
Joe Bosso Jr.
Mark Nichols
Mitch Hoffsess
Pat Canfield
Robby Vaughn
Shane Forté
Tommy Moreno
Travis Tomlinson
Zack Spaulding
Heat Race Wins:
Bill Winsley- 2
Jeff Westergard
Kyle Miller
Mitch Hoffsess
Nate Ellertson
Chris Peterson- 1
Dale Smith
Doug Peter
Evan Margeson
J.J. Hickle
Jake Gilman
Jeffrey Rivers
Joe Bosso Jr.
Justen McConville
Mike Carrothers
Mike Romig
Pat Canfield
Reece Goetz
Tommy Moreno
Zack Spaulding
Fast Times:
Theo McCarty- 4
Kyle Miller- 3
Bill Winsley- 2
J.J. Hickle- 1
Reece Goetz
Trophy Dash Wins:
Kyle Miller- 2
Bill Winsley- 1
Chris Peterson
Evan Margeson
Jeff Westergard
John Tharp
Mitch Hoffsess
Ryan Bothwell
Sterling Kane
Zack Spaulding