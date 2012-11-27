Northwest Wingless Tour Season In Review

By Ben Deatherage, Cottage Grove, Oregon- With the campaign at an end “Wild” Bill Winsley was the champion when it was all said in done with the Northwest Wingless Tour. The Molalla pilot, whose career spans regular stints at venues including Skagit Speedway in Washington and California’s Placerville Speedway, became the fourth different champion in the tour’s illustrated four year history. A total of twelve events were completed at four different tracks in two states producing eight different feature winners with Kyle Miller earning the most victories, with a total of three, among the group in 2012.

“We qualified well at each race and we approached each race with hard work and the desire to win this championship,” commented the champ.

Winsley would win two features and post a total of four top five finishes. He would also win two heat races, set fast time twice, and was victorious in one trophy dash. The 2012 NWWT title adds to a previous championship he earned in 1986 at the Metcalf Raceway Park in California.

“I have to thank my sponsors for sticking by us all year Gale and Tony Wilson from Napa Auto Parts, Tony Borello Racing Engines, Jasper’s Café, Speedmart, XXX Race Company, Richie’s Custom Muffler, Molalla Autoworks, Competition Motorsports, Pepco Designs, and Paint By Curt,” he would continue, “also special thanks to Tony Thomas for chassis help, my pit guy Larry Parsons, all the guys from the past that helped me out ( a list which includes Mike McCann, Brent Kaeding, Jimmy Sills, and Del McClure), my father Alec Winsley, my wife Lucy, and kids Julie, Junelle, and Justin.”

Runner-up in the final points was the 2010 Northwest Wingless Tour champion Theo McCarty. The Hillsboro driver won two features in 2012 and finished fifth or better five times which led the series. He would also lead the series in most fast times with four.

Oregon City’s Ryan Bothwell had a sensational year winning in both the NWWT and Northwest Extreme Sprint Car Series ranks. Bothwell had four top five finishes, two heat race wins, and a single trophy dash triumph to end the campaign.

Brad Rhodes from Aloha was fourth in the final table and closing out the top five was Mark Herz of Sandy. Herz managed to finish among the top five on two occasions throughout the course of the year with the NWWT.

The Northwest Wingless Tour has been providing fans of Non-Wing Sprint Cars entertainment to tracks through the Pacific Northwest since 2009. The series has become a place where the odds are surely evened no matter what the drivers background whether it be Winged/Non-Wing, 360, or Limited Sprint experience. To find out more on this exciting group log on to their website homepage at www.nwwingless.com.

2012 Willamette Northwest Wingless Tour Stat Attack

Schedule (Winner):

April 28th- Sunset Speedway Park Banks, OR Rained Out

May 5th- Sunset Speedway Park Banks, OR Rained Out

May 12th- Grays Harbor Raceway Elma, WA J.J. Hickle

May 19th- Sunset Speedway Park Banks, OR Bill Winsley

June 2nd- Sunset Speedway Park Banks, OR Ryan Bothwell

June 9th- Sunset Speedway Park Banks, OR Theo McCarty

June 16th- Grays Harbor Raceway Elma, WA Rained Out

June 23rd- Sunset Speedway Park Banks, OR Rained Out

July 14th- Sunset Speedway Park Banks, OR Bill Winsley

July 28th- Willamette Speedway Lebanon, OR Kyle Miller

August 25th- Sunset Speedway Park Banks, OR Theo McCarty

August 29th- Grays Harbor Raceway Elma, WA Kyle Miller

September 3rd- Willamette Speedway Lebanon, OR Reece Goetz

September 15th- Sunset Speedway Park Banks, OR Sterling Kane

September 22nd- Cottage Grove Speedway Cottage Grove, OR Kyle Miller

September 29th- Sunset Speedway Park Banks, OR Mitch Hoffsess

Final Top Ten Point Standings:

1. Bill Winsley

2. Theo McCarty

3. Ryan Bothwell

4. Brad Rhodes

5. Mark Herz

Feature Winners:

Kyle Miller- 3

Bill Winsley- 2

Theo McCarty

J.J. Hickle- 1

Mitch Hoffsess

Reece Goetz

Ryan Bothwell

Sterling Kane

Top Five Finishes:

Theo McCarty- 5

Bill Winsley- 4

Chris Peterson

Kyle Miller

Ryan Bothwell

Mike Romig- 3

Evan Margeson- 2

Jeff Westergard

John Tharp

Kyle Mehner

Mark Herz

Reece Goetz

Sterling Kane

Ariel Biggs- 1

Cody Ridge

Colin Baker

Dale Smith

Dan Dunlap

Dylan Olsen

J.J. Hickle

Jeffrey Rivers

Joe Bosso Jr.

Mark Nichols

Mitch Hoffsess

Pat Canfield

Robby Vaughn

Shane Forté

Tommy Moreno

Travis Tomlinson

Zack Spaulding

Heat Race Wins:

Bill Winsley- 2

Jeff Westergard

Kyle Miller

Mitch Hoffsess

Nate Ellertson

Chris Peterson- 1

Dale Smith

Doug Peter

Evan Margeson

J.J. Hickle

Jake Gilman

Jeffrey Rivers

Joe Bosso Jr.

Justen McConville

Mike Carrothers

Mike Romig

Pat Canfield

Reece Goetz

Tommy Moreno

Zack Spaulding

Fast Times:

Theo McCarty- 4

Kyle Miller- 3

Bill Winsley- 2

J.J. Hickle- 1

Reece Goetz

Trophy Dash Wins:

Kyle Miller- 2

Bill Winsley- 1

Chris Peterson

Evan Margeson

Jeff Westergard

John Tharp

Mitch Hoffsess

Ryan Bothwell

Sterling Kane

Zack Spaulding