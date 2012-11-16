Sunset Speedway Park Women’s Season In Review

By Ben Deatherage, Banks, Oregon- When all the action was complete and the dust had settled Andrea Tardio of Banks was declared the champion in the Women’s division at Sunset Speedway Park. The Banks driver would be declared the winner despite not driving her car in the final night of action; those duties were passed along to Marcie Kiser. In the end Andrea would win the championship by a slim margin of eight points over second place while there were three different winners in seven point races.

“The season was very competitive and ran a lot in the Street Stock and Pure Stocks this year so I raced pretty much every week,” commented the champion, “I was a little disappointed I didn’t get to run in the last race but I’m still happy to win the championship.”

Tardio would tie for most point wins of the season with three of them and would finish in the top five on six occasions. She would win three heat races and set fast time of the evening three times. Andrea would lead the class with most trophy dash wins, with a total of three, en route to her first career title at SSP. She would also accomplish a non-point victory in early July in a last minute added race for the division.

“I got to thank my brother Joey, as well as my parents, and Privateer Racing for all the help they have given me this year,” she would continue, “and I would also like to thank my sponsors Transaction Transmissions, DVC Machine, Affordable Automotive, and Oregon Convertor.”

Freya Smith of McMinnville earned a respectable runner-up in the points table. She would tie Tardio with most feature wins during the season with three while positing the most top five finishes (seven) and fast times (four) in the division. Smith would be victorious in three heat races and two trophy dashes.

Troutdale’s Alice McGrotty ended the year third in points earning four top five finishes during the course of the season. Amanda Clarke from Banks was fourth in final points with five top five finishes while Timber’s Gabrielle Hollinger finished the year out with a total of four finishes fifth or better in main event action to finish fifth in the points table.

2012 Sunset Speedway Park Women’s Stat Attack

Schedule (Winner):

May 19th Andrea Tardio

May 27th Freya Smith

June 9th Jamie Walters

July 7th (Non-Point) Andrea Tardio

July 14th Freya Smith

July 28th Andrea Tardio

August 4th Andrea Tardio

September 29th Freya Smith

Final Top Ten Point Standings:

1. Andrea Tardio- 797

2. Freya Smith- 789

3. Alice McGrotty- 617

4. Amanda Clarke- 608

5. Gabrielle Hollinger- 568

6. Julie Camberg- 433*

7. Jamie Walters- 143

8. Julie Camberg- 100*

9. Missy Thomas- 82

10. Michelle Keely- 74

*= Julie Camberg drove two different cars in 2012 and Sunset Speedway Park to the car and not the driver

Feature Winners:

Andrea Tardio- 3

Freya Smith

Jamie Walters- 1

Top Five Finishes:

Freya Smith- 7

Andrea Tardio- 6

Amanda Clarke- 5

Julie Camberg

Alice McGrotty- 4

Gabrielle Hollinger

Cori Vandercoevering- 2

Jamie Walters- 1

Marcie Koster

Heat Race Wins:

Andrea Tardio- 3

Freya Smith

Julie Camberg- 1

Fast Times:

Freya Smith- 4

Andrea Tardio- 3

Trophy Dash Wins:

Andrea Tardio- 3

Freya Smith- 2

Jamie Walters- 1

Julie Camberg