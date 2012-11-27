Willamette Speedway Awards Karting Champions

By Ben Deatherage, Lebanon, Oregon- On Saturday November 17th the Karters of Willamette Speedway received their awards for the 2012. The event took place at James Gang Pizza in downtown Lebanon and provided a fun atmosphere for everyone involved in the season to celebrate with one another their achievements of the campaign.

“We had a good turnout of drivers (for the banquet) and had a really good time,” commented General Manager Chris Nofziger, “everyone at Willamette Speedway would like to thank James Gang Pizza for having us host this event and continue to show their support of the speedway.”

Although not being crowned a champion young Briley Pompe was presented the Sportsmanship Award. Pompe had a rather successful season on his hands until, unfortunately, he suffered a stroke which put the thirteen-year-old out of action for the rest of the season.

Albany’s Kason Miller would win the title in the Pee Wee division while fellow Albany driver Brody Sim and Lebanon’s McLain Beaudoin would tie for the championship in the 5HP Open ranks. Sim however would be the undisputed champ among the 5HP Subaru teams and Lebanon’s Justin Jones edged out the competition to win the 125cc crown. Tyler Thompson of Harrisburg dominated the 250cc ranks as well as Andrew Burzynski from Bend in Open Kage competition to earn championships in their respective divisions. Also to note Darren Brown of McMinnville would earn the 2012 title among the Speedway Karts.

The Willamette Speedway is proud to provide an outlet for their future stars in the Kart program. For race fans looking to see who is the upcoming talent in the Northwest make a trip to the Willamette Speedway on one of their scheduled events. For more information on the latest news and stories regarding the Willamette Speedway log on to www.trophymotorsports.com.

2012 Willamette Speedway Kart Champions:

Pee Wee- Kason Miller

5HP Open- Brody Sim/McLain Beaudoin

5HP Subaru- Brody Sim

125cc- Justin Jones

250cc- Tyler Thompson

Open Kage- Andrew Burzynski

Speedway Karts- Darren Brown