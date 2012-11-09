Willamette Speedway DIRTcar Super Late Models Season In Review

By Ben Deatherage, Lebanon, Oregon- Earning his sixth career Late Model championship in eight seasons Trevor Glaser has been simply phenomenal at the historic Willamette Speedway. The Tangent ace would lead the class in most victories during the year and would win the championship by a total of one-hundred-twenty-points. The class itself would produce seven different winners in fourteen point races with five drivers winning on more than one occasion.

“I feel really good about winning this championship we finished the year off strong and won the last couple of races,” commented Glaser, “we started the year off a little bit slow and we kept building on it and the car was very good in the last couple of months.”

The champion would earn five victories and finished among the top five eleven times which both statistics led the division. He also would lead the class with the most fast time awards, with three, while also earning two heat race wins and one single trophy dash triumph. The title would mark his seventh of his career at Willamette, as he has a Super Sport championship to his credit which he won back in 1999, and adds to his three previous titles he had managed to win with the defunct Bud I-5 Series in 2005, 2006, and 2007.

“This was a new car in January and we had most everything the same as we had on our old Trak-Star chassis but I did a couple of things different and it took us a little bit to figure out but around early July it really started to take off,” he would continue, “I’d like to send out a special thanks out to Cory Hill, Chris Claasen, and the Dittman brothers (Justin and Dustin) for all their hard work they put in this team as well as my sponsors Mid-Valley Farms, Crop Production Services, Bayer Crop Science, Ground and Water, Operation Homefront, and Farmland Tractor Supply for their support.”

Casey Vitale from Albany earned the season opening victory in May while finishing fifth or better four times while finishing the season runner-up in the points table. Vitale would also win two trophy dashes and was fast time of the evening once.

Defending-track-champion Rob Mayea would wind up third in the points sheet. The Bend driver would capture the opening night of the Clair Cup in late May to post his only victory of the campaign. He did however finish in the top five on nine occasions, won two heat races, earned two dash triumphs, and was twice a fast timer.

Happy Valley’s John Duty at season’s end was fourth in the final standings with two main event triumphs to his credit. He would also achieve seven top five finishes, win two heat races, was twice a quick clocker, and achieved a single trophy dash victory.

The only driver in to finish up the top five point placers was John Campos. The Keizer chauffer had two top five finishes to his credit along with two heat race wins. Campos also managed to visit victory lane once in trophy dash competition in 2012.

The Willamette Speedway has operated since the 1960’s and has been regarded as the “Late Model Capital of the Northwest” for many years. The venue will hosts weekly action comprising of DIRTcar Late Models, USRA Modifieds, Sportsman, Classics, and Mini Trucks. For more information on the latest news and stories regarding the Willamette Speedway log on to www.trophymotorsports.com also “like” us on Facebook.

2012 Willamette Speedway DIRTcar Super Late Models Stat Attack

Schedule (Winner):

May 19th Casey Vitale

May 26th Rob Mayea

May 27th Russ Sell

June 2nd Jeremy Shank

June 16th John Duty

July 7th Trevor Glaser

July 13th Trevor Glaser

July 21st Russ Sell

August 4th Trevor Glaser

August 11th John Duty

August 18th Jeremy Shank

September 1st (Non-Point) Russ Sell

September 2nd Trevor Glaser

Sepetember 8th (Non-Point) Jimmy Schram

September 15th Trevor Glaser

September 22nd Cody Sell

Final Top Ten Point Standings:

1. Trevor Glaser- 1554

2. Casey Vitale- 1434

3. Rob Mayea- 1431

4. John Duty- 1320

5. John Campos- 1258

6. Justin Duty- 1234

7. Steve Moore- 1224

8. Brian Cronk- 1190

9. Randy Boyd- 1141

10. Russ Sell- 1041

Feature Winners:

Trevor Glaser- 5

Jeremy Shank- 2

John Duty

Russ Sell

Casey Vitale- 1

Cody Sell

Top Five Finishes:

Trevor Glaser- 11

Rob Mayea- 9

John Duty- 7

Russ Sell

Jeremy Shank- 6

Joey Tanner- 5

Casey Vitale- 4

Cody Sell- 3

Greg Walters

Brian Cronk- 2

Jason Wines

John Campos

Brady Sell- 1

Brian Smith

Jimmy Schram

Justin Duty

Randy Boyd

Rick Wyatt

Terry Ferrando

Tim Goodwin

Trent Elliott

Heat Race Wins:

Randy Boyd- 4

Steve Moore

Brian Cronk- 3

Casey Vitale

Darren Coffell

Bryan Norton- 2

John Campos

John Duty

Randy Barley

Rick Wyatt

Rob Mayea

Russ Sell

Todd Sieg

Trevor Glaser

Brian Smith- 1

Britton Donahoo

Bruce Hipple

Chris Mott

Cody Sell

Dan Deibele

Jason Wines

Jeremy Shank

Jerry Schram

Joey Tanner

Jon Kauffman

Jordan Wright

Justin Duty

Justin Perkins

Mark Carrell

Mark Gaylord

Paul Culp

Rob Campos

Terry Hall

Todd Shandy

Tony Brakeall

Tory Swayngim

Trent Elliott

Fast Times:

Trevor Glaser- 3

John Duty- 2

Rick Wyatt

Rob Mayea

Casey Vitale- 1

Jimmy Schram

Kyle Yeack

Russ Sell

Terry Ferrando

Trophy Dash Wins:

Casey Vitale- 2

Jeremy Shank

Rob Mayea

Bob Trout- 1

Brady Sell

Joey Tanner

John Campos

John Duty

Rick Wyatt

Russ Sell

Trevor Glaser