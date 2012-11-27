Willamette Speedway Wins WARPA First Class Promotion Award

By Ben Deatherage, Lebanon, Oregon- Members of the Willamette Speedway left the 44th Annual Western Auto Racing Promoters Association meeting, held at the Airport Holiday Inn in Portland, with the prestigious Reg Midgley First Class Promotion Award. The award goes to a track that has put on an exceptional event and voted on by fellow track operators. Willamette Speedway earned the honor for this year’s Clair Cup held on Memorial Day weekend.

The event drew over ninety-cars from three states for two nights of terrific racing action. The race was ran in memory of longtime owner and track operator Clair Arnold who unfortunately passed away in the spring of 2009.

“We’re all very proud to receive this award on behalf of W.A.R.P.A. and would like to thank my fellow track operators for their selection of us to earn this,” commented General Manager Chris Nofziger, “the Clair Cup was a big event it really has become a prestigious event since we started it in 2010.”

The Reg Midgley award has been given out at every W.A.R.P.A. meeting since the honor’s creation in 1986. Reg Midgley was for many years the promoter at the Western Speedway in Victoria, British Columbia on Vancouver Island and was instrumental in creating the International Drivers Challenge while also serving as the president of W.A.R.P.A. from 1977 until 1988. The Western Auto Racing Promoters Association was formed in 1969 and had its first meeting in Pendleton, Oregon, and is one of the oldest Promoters association's in the country and was attended this year by representatives of over thirty tracks and series/sanctioning bodies.

The Willamette Speedway has operated since the 1960’s and has been regarded as the “Late Model Capital of the Northwest” for many years. The venue will hosts weekly action comprising of DIRTcar Late Models, USRA Modifieds, Sportsman, Classics, and Mini Trucks. For more information on the latest news and stories regarding the Willamette Speedway log on to www.trophymotorsports.com.